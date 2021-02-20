HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – Two children were killed in a mobile home fire Saturday afternoon, the Hickory Fire Department says.

Officials responded to the fire at the home on 7th Avenue southwest shortly before 4 p.m. where they found a 7 and an 8-year-old deceased.

The children were unsupervised. Neighbors said they attempted to save the children but dogs scared them away.

No other injuries were reported and the scene is now under investigation by the North Carolina SBI, Hickory Police Department and FD.