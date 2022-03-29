“I like it because I love spelling,” said Rosie Brach, a third-grader at the school.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — The online word game, Wordle, is causing casual competition in classrooms in and around Charlotte.

Third graders at Saint Michael Catholic School in Gastonia play the game in class every day.

“I like it because I love spelling,” said Rosie Brach, a third-grader at the school.

Brach is one of about a dozen third graders in Ms. Davidowitz’s class trying to solve the Wordle, an online game where every day you get six tries to guess a five-letter word.

“They’re in the age where they’re learning how to spell, looking for spelling patterns, and even building up their vocabulary,” said Myles Davidowitz, their teacher.

Brach and her classmates individually come up with word guesses and then they break up into groups to try and get the breakthrough word.

“S’ can’t be at the end,” said some students in a group.

If the small groups don’t work, they move to the mat to collectively get over the Wordle hurdle.

“What are the vowel letters? O and I — very good, is that a solid word?” Davidowitz asked the class.

And then there’s another team guess.

“Oooooh, that was close!” Davidowitz said.

Will the fourth time be a charm?

“I started shaking and my heart started beating so fast,” Brach said.

“Yay! Nice, oh wow!” Davidowitz said as her class guessed the correct word.

Brach got it right, and it’s her first time guessing the word, but she knows the real Wordle winners.

“Me by myself, yes, but the whole class, we solve it like every single day,” Brach said.

They’re even schooling the grownups.

“I think, one time, we did a challenge with our principal,” Brach said.

“It was pretty good. I think we beat her the first time,” said Will Nunn, a third grader.

So what was the Wordle winning word?

“Does anybody know the definition or the meaning of the word, ‘slosh?’ You think it’s a food?” Davidowitz said.

“Slush, slosh, a slushie?” Brach guessed.

Not quite.

“Move irregularly with a splashing sound,” Davidowitz said.

“Some water, I sloshed in a pool, “ said a student.

“Very good,” Davidowitz said.

Wordle is giving learning a whole new meaning.

“I loved hearing the class scream,” Brach said.