Christmas tree sellers in NC adapt to COVID-19, offer delivery and set-up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all our lives in different ways, and with a recent spike in cases it will change how many of us celebrate the holidays.

For more than 40 years, Barr Evergreen Christmas Trees has been selling trees in Wilmington. This season the operators have made some changes.

“We’ve made a couple extra motions with COVID,” said Brad Jordan, the manager of Barr Evergreen Christmas Trees in Wilmington. “Getting hand sanitation areas ready…getting cleaning stations for people when they check out. Making sure that we’re doing social distancing…making sure everyone is safe while they pick up their family tree, and take care of one another.”

Jordan says they’ve also worked with all their employees to take extra precautions to protect everyone.

“We’ve trained our guys for when they get the tree, to cut the tree, to putting it through the netter, to even the checkout point keeping that social distancing within six feet,” said Jordan. “We also think of the contacts, when they’re going to be touching things multiple times…where to clean it and when to clean it.”

And if you don’t feel comfortable coming out to get a tree, they still have you covered.

“If they want to do FaceTime on the phone and pick a tree, they can,” said Jordan. “Then at that point, I’ll have my guys deliver that tree with a stand and stand it up and leave so there’s zero contact. And, I can take your information over the phone.”

Barr Evergreen Christmas Trees is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the corner of Shipyard and Independence.

