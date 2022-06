CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Nine families were displaced from their apartments after a two-alarm fire on Friday evening caused by an “improperly discarded cigarette.”

Charlotte fire crews responded to Country Club Apartments on the 2500 block of Roseview Lane around 6:30 p.m. to heavy fire showing.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Greater Carolinas Red Cross is providing assistance to those displaced.