Civil rights leaders, looking to expedite federal probe into law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown, to meet with Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County NAACP chapter plans to meet with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday.

They want him to support their calls for federal action in the Andrew Brown Jr. case. They will also ask the governor to urge the FBI to speed up its investigation into Brown’s death.

The Pasquotank NAACP is on the way to Raleigh.

I’m told the civil rights group will meet with @NC_Governor Roy Cooper at 1p.m.

The meeting comes a day after protests in eight North Carolina cities Tuesday night, with faith leaders calling for accountability and transparency.

Brown was killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies more than a month ago on April 21.

Two weeks ago, Pasquotank District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies were justified in the shooting. All three of the deputies were cleared of any wrongdoing and can return to work.

Keith Rivers, the Pasquotank County NAACP president, says the sheriff’s office policy was violated when deputies shot into a moving car. Rivers said they will continue protesting until the deputies are fired and the sheriff resigns. “This community has clearly shown, what they expect.”

In April, Gov. Cooper released a statement calling for a special prosecutor to handle the case.

“This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias. This position is consistent with the change in the law recommended by our Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice which calls for a special prosecutor in police shootings, and I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it.”



The group also plans to travel to Washington D.C. on Thursday to meet with Department of Justice leaders.

