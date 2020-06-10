Class-action lawsuit filed against Dare County vacation rental firm refusing pandemic refunds

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) – Vacationers who couldn’t access their rented beach homes in Dare County are going to court to demand promised refunds that never came.

People who rented beach homes were able to get refunds for past blackouts due to events like a hurricane or cut electrical cable. So, when Dare County prohibited access because of COVID-19, people who couldn’t get to their rental properties believed refunds were in order.

Most rental firms said they would do that, but broker Surf or Sound decided not to give refunds.

“We’re dealing with a lot of frustrated people,” said attorney Gary Jackson of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

Renters formed a private Facebook group that has grown to about 800 members. Some in the group have filed a class-action lawsuit.

“They made a promise that those folks would get a refund, but the shutdown was longer than they thought,” Jackson said. “It was six weeks instead of two weeks and they came to the conclusion — not the same concussion as other rental agencies did — that they were not going to give people their money back.”

The North Carolina Real Estate Board and the state attorney general said the renters are owed refunds. Surf or Sound’s attorney disputes that and sent multiple letters to the board explaining why the firm wouldn’t be providing refunds.

March 19 letter – April 28 letter – May 29 letter

Attorney Lloyd Smith Jr. also said the renters knew they weren’t getting refunds because the contracts they signed explicitly said that. He also said state law excludes pandemic closures.

“When there’s been government interference between a landlord and the tenant, the government is the responsible party and that’s what happened in this case,” Smith said. He added that Surf or Sound doesn’t own any of the homes. Rather, it acts as a broker for those who own the properties.

“Surf or Sound has been working very hard to allow tenants to switch to different weeks or different properties, even upgrading properties at no additional costs in the year 2020 and 2021, which is unprecedented,” Smith said.

The attorney for the renters said the offer to switch has time limits which are unacceptable. Jackson said the rental firm told people the offer would be taken off the table if the firm doesn’t hear back by June 19.

“A lot of our clients are very upset about that because of the dates and the uncertainty of the houses. They think they’ve been given the rigmarole,” Jackson said.

Class-action lawsuits can take a long time, so those who are going to court hope that Surf or Sound decides to refund the money instead of going through a lengthy litigation process.

