KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been just over two weeks since the EF1 tornado touched down in Kinston, hitting the Kinston Plaza Shopping Center.

With four businesses impacted, they’re still working to clean up the damage. Owners of the shopping center, Perry Management, say the Furniture Fair, DMV and Post Office are still closed.

People can pick up their mail at the post office downtown for now. People needing to go to the DMV have to drive to Greenville or Goldsboro until they can get a temporary location set up further down in the shopping center.

“We’ve had a lot of rain in the last couple of weeks since the tornado. And I’ve just we just have a big open hole in our building. And so all that rain, and so now we’re getting more water damage than we had originally,” said Gram Spear, Vice President of Perry Management, Inc.

The Furniture Fair has the most extensive damage and will reopen when all repairs are complete.