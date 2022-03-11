RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thirty years into her consecutive life sentences for murder, April Barber is among the first three people to receive clemency after the formation of the North Carolina Juvenile Sentence Review Board.

“Mostly I’m just so happy for April and for her son who finally gets to know his mother after so many years,” said attorney Kristin Parks represented Barber during her first appeal.

The review board looks at people who were tried and convicted as an adult for crimes committed when they were a juvenile.

Barber’s attorney Don Vaughan, who represented her during her clemency request, said “the legislature has chosen to take a real hard look at juvenile crime and how we treat 14, 15, 16-year-olds.”

That includes a law that raised the age that someone can be tried as an adult. But it’s not retroactive.

When April Barber was 15 she became pregnant with a 29-year-old man’s child. Her grandparents and Barber didn’t agree with what to do with the child.

She and her boyfriend set fire to her grandparent’s Wilkes Couty house which killed them both.

Kristen Parks responded to the fact that there may be critics of her release.

“Just take a look at the things that have been happening around the country. In North Carolina, our legislature in 2017 changed our law as it relates to juvenile sentencing because of this recognition about how juvenile brains work and the culpability of children. The US Supreme Court has recognized this.” Parks said.

Even though advised by the review board, clemency is at the sole discretion of the governor. Remorse and what the prisoner has done since their conviction weighs heavily into the decision.

“So that certainly entered into the governor’s decision, the fact that she has helped other inmates, got her paralegal certificate while she’s been incarcerated and has done everything the Department of Corrections has asked her to do. People deserve second chances” said Vaughn.

Parks added “she really has done a tremendous amount of work to better herself. Nor just staying in touch with her son and being a big part of his life but she’s taken every class available to her, she’s taken leadership positions, she has worked jobs, she’s done volunteer work and she’s really worked hard to be the best person she can be.”

The date of Barber’s release has not yet been announced.