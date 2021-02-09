Clinking through COVID? North Carolinians consumed an average of 15 drinks per week in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Was it the pandemic or just a desire to consume your favorite alcoholic beverage?

Whatever it was, a new study by DrugAbuse.com reveals that North Carolinians each drank 763 alcoholic drinks on average throughout 2020, which equates to 15 standard drinks each week, slightly below the national average of 17 standard size drinks per week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.

A standard drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer (5 percent alcohol), 5 ounces of wine (12 percent alcohol), or 1.5 ounces of liquor (40 percent alcohol).

On the contrary, the study concludes that North Carolinians drank more than the CDC’s defined “heavy drinking” amount.

The CDC defines its ‘heavy drinking’ amount as 14 drinks per week for men and seven per week for women.

“Last year, many of us tried to dull the stress and anxiety of isolation, and a host of other pandemic-related effects, with an overabundance of alcohol,” a release on the study’s findings says.

Broken down across the country, it appears that Alaskans consumed the most with an average of 27 standard drinks per week during lockdown. Comparatively, residents in Hawaii and New Hampshire had just 10 drinks per week – the lowest figure across the US.

Nationally, when the figures were placed side by side, it was found that the average man consumed just slightly more (17 drinks per week) than the average woman (16 drinks per week).

As a result of one too many cocktails far too many times, the average drinker spent 112 hours hungover during the pandemic.