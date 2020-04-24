Closing parking at open NC beaches unconstitutional, some attorneys say

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – More than a month into the shutdown, the weather is getting warmer, and a lot of people are ready to hit the beach. But for practical purposes, most people can’t. While many local beaches have technically reopened, parking remains closed, and people who live off the island aren’t happy about.

WECT spoke to Wilmington attorneys who said the policies are more than inconvenient – they’re unconstitutional. The attorneys say it was government overreach to close the beaches in the early days of the shutdown. Now, they say opening the beach without opening public parking effectively means people who live at the beach are effectively the only people who can use it, and that’s not okay either.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

“I just want to drag my boat across the sand, [I] won’t speak to anybody, won’t bother anybody, and then I’ll go fishing,” Brad Johnson said of his hopes to go kayak fishing at Wrightsville Beach. But he can’t get his kayak to the water without his truck. Without a place to park, he’s out of luck.

Johnson is one of many people who voiced concerns to us and local beach town officials about government overreach with some of the recent closures and restrictions. Wilmington attorney Duke Lineberry agrees, and says access to beaches and waterways is written into our constitution.

“If I have a constitutional right to go to the beach, and I have access to the beach, then the public parking is part of that access. You can’t say come to Wrightsville Beach but you can’t park here,” Lineberry said. He added that governments do have police powers to conduct closures during a state of emergency, but said those powers are not unlimited.

He thinks current restrictions unfairly favor island residents over the thousands of others who need their cars to get to the beach. Lineberry says local leaders may have good intentions, but that doesn’t make these restrictions legal.

“They’re afraid, just like a lot of us are afraid. And it’s a healthy fear up to a point, and then at some point, it becomes an unreasonable, irrational fear,” Lineberry said of government measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. He suggested giving citations to beach goers who violate social distancing guidelines, rather than limiting access.

But Wrightsville Beach Mayor Daryl Mills, who is also an attorney, said they don’t have the manpower to police the kinds of crowds they had before the shutdown.

“There were some people that were honoring [social distancing requirements], and I feel badly for those that tried to do the right thing. Because when you’ve got those that disregard the safety then it ruins it for everybody,” Mills said of the problems they had when an estimated 15,000 people flooded Wrightsville Beach in March just before the shutdown.

Beach leaders felt they had little choice but to limit access.

“I don’t fault any of these local government officials who are trying to make us all safer, but we can’t live under a nanny state,” Johnson said of the beach towns decisions to keep parking closed.

Mills said it’s not forever. In the coming days, he hopes they can open one or two of their public parking lots, and see how they do with the crowds that it brings. If all goes well, they can further ease restrictions.

“We are a tourist area, we depend on their tourism dollars…. We want to get there as quick as we can, we just want to do it smartly and not unnecessarily put people at risk,” Mills added.

In addition to public parking lots, the private parking lots at several local beach clubs are closed to their members, which has raised concerns about private property rights. Members of Wrightsville Beach churches are also banned from using their church parking lots to access the beach. If they do, they could receive a $500 citation.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: