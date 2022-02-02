CMPD: Bodycam released of officer-involved shooting at East Charlotte Walmart where suspect killed

WARNING: Some of the footage in the above video may be considered disturbing.

Viewer discretion advised.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police has released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in November at the Albemarle Road Walmart in East Charlotte, where a suspect was killed after threatening a store security guard and officers with a gun.

In new information released by the police department, officers responded to an event at 6 a.m. earlier in the day in the 6700 block of Winding Cedar Trail where the suspect, Derrell Raney, told investigators that he found two dead bodies behind a home. Officers searched the area and found nothing.

The Crisis Intervention Team responded and urged Raney to be evaluated at an area hospital, but he refused.

Officers found Raney to be coherent and not a danger to himself or others. But, officers reached out to his family to notify them of the situation and explain how to seek an involuntary commitment order.

Later in the day, officers responded to an unrelated call for service in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road, and then responded to another unrelated call at the Food Lion next door when they were approached by Walmart security that stated someone pointed a firearm at one of their security guards in the parking lot of that store.

While investigating at Walmart, officers were flagged down around 6 p.m. by Walmart security to go to another area of the parking lot where Raney was found seated in the grass with a backpack in front of him and his right hand concealed inside the backpack.

Officers gave verbal commands to Raney to show them his hands. Raney refused and started to remove a gun from his backpack. Officers continue to command Raney to drop the gun. But, Raney began to raise the gun up in the direction of the officers and the officers fired their service weapons.

Officers were able to secure Raney’s gun and arriving officers began lifesaving efforts. Raney was transported to an area hospital but died from his injuries around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. Both officers who shot Raney were placed on administrative assignment, which is standard policy.

You can view the full body camera video at the links below: