CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they have made arrests in the murders of two transgender women in the community.

Police say their Violent Crimes Apprehension Unit, along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, took two men into custody for the homicides.

They are each facing charges including two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one county of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“Our streets are a lot safer, but the work is not done. These arrests are just the beginning,” CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

CMPD says they are confident that no one else is at large who was a part of these murders.

“These two individuals and these two individuals alone are responsible for Jaida and Remy’s murders,” Lt. Brian Crum said.

Police say they’re not sure how the men know each other, but say in both homicides, they did arrive at the hotels together and left together. They were also both arrested in Union County.

At this time, authorities are working to determine if the murders should be considered hate crimes.

“That’s certainly something we’re looking into,” Crum said. “That’s a conversation we’re having on an ongoing basis.”