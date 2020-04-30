Coast Guard assists disabled, adrift charter vessel offshore Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard assisted eight people aboard a disabled and adrift 52-foot charter vessel 18 nautical miles offshore Cape Lookout late Wednesday night.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received the initial notification at 3:05 p.m. from a commercial salvage company that was unable to assist due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter homeported in Atlantic Beach was launched to respond.

Once on scene, the crew of the Richard Snyder placed the vessel in tow and brought the disabled charter vessel to the Beaufort Inlet sea buoy at 11:00 p.m.

The tow was then transferred to a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, who brought the disabled charter vessel into the Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat basin.

From there, commercial salvage was able to safely assume the tow and secured the charter vessel at the Capt. Stacy Fishing Center.

