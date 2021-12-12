Coast Guard helps salvage NC trawler that ran aground at Outer Banks; 4 crew members rescued

DUCK, N.C. (WNCN) — After rescuing four crew members from a disabled fishing boat at the Outer Banks last week, the U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating the salvage efforts of the ship.

On Tuesday, the Bald Eagle II trawler ran aground near Duck after it was disabled. Video from the scene showed the ship in heavy surf near Southern Shores.

The captain of the Bald Eagle II called for help around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying that his vessel was disabled and drifting towards shore.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk hoisted the four people from the boat onto the copter and took them to the Coast Guard air station. No one was injured.

Sunday, the Coast Guard said it’s monitoring the removal of fuel and other “hazardous substances” from the boat.

A company was contracted to remove 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture from the boat.

The Coast Guard said the removal of the fuel and contaminated water should be completed Sunday.

Then, efforts will be made to tow the boat off the beach.

A towing ship from Charleston, South Carolina, is currently headed to the Duck area. That boat will tow the Bald Eagle II to Hampton, Virginia for repairs, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

This is the second recent trawler to become stuck in shallow waters at the Outer Banks.

Another boat called the Ocean Pursuit, also known as Cameron Scott, ran aground March 1, 2020, and is now deep in the sand.

The crew was rescued before the ship became stuck south of the Bodie Island Lighthouse. The ship is nearly completely buried in sand.

Officials never could find the owner and began removing it in late October.