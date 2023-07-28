OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued 11 people Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

According to a press release, a witness called officials around 10:15 a.m. about OBX 1, a 20-foot airboat, capsized one mile west of Oregon Inlet.

When boat crews arrived on the scene, they immediately rescued one person who was in the water and was pinned under the airboat. Officials say that person was also suffering from potential a head and chest injury and was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The other 10 people were rescued from the water and were taken to Station Oregon Inlet to be examined by emergency medical personnel. Officials say two people were reported to have serious injuries.

The airboat was then towed to Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo. The incident remains under investigation.