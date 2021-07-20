Coast Guard searching for 2 people after helicopter goes down in Albemarle Sound

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images/FILE)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Coast Guard said it is helping search for two people after a helicopter went down on its way to an airport in Dare County on Monday.

The Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center was notified around 6:40 p.m. that a friend had lost communication with two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter.

The helicopter was flying from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport outside South Hill, Virginia with plans to land at the Dare County Regional Airport Monday evening, the Coast Guard said.

At 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, a backpack with personal belongings inside was found about 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River.

At 11:27 a.m., a Coast Guard aircrew discovered helicopter debris in the water approximately 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound.

Searching are:

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City

A N.C. Marine Patrol boatcrew

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Tyrell County Sheriff’s Department

