Coast Guard searching for man who never showed up for meeting near Frying Pan Tower off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 44-year-old man who never showed up to a meet with a friend near Frying Pan Shoals off the North Carolina coast on Saturday.

According to authorities, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report from one of the missing boater’s friends alerting them to what happened.

A news release from the Coast Guard said that the friend told officials they were supposed to meet around 3 miles west of Frying Pan Tower but his friend never showed up.

The missing man is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 with red hair and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on his 19-foot SeaCraft boat, officials said.

Friends of the missing boater said that he has life jackets and radio on board his boat.

The command center watchstanders “issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched multiple Coast Guard assets.

Currently searching for the man are: