Coast Guard crews searching NC coast for missing boater

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching off the North Carolina coast Saturday for a missing boater.
Michael Bye, 72, was traveling aboard his 35-foot recreational vessel, the H.M.S. Me II, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
However, the Coast Guard was told at 7:40 p.m. Friday that Bye had not contacted a family member at an agreed-upon time, the news release said.
Bye, who was sailing from New York to Florida, also did not arrive at a scheduled meeting with a friend Saturday in Belhaven, officials said.
Coast Guard crews found his last position near the North Carolina coast by using his cellphone signal.
Officials say that he was last in the area of Kill Devil Hills, where an HC-130 Hercules was searching Saturday.
The Hercules is based at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.
