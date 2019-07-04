Coast Guard suspends search for missing NC swimmer

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard says they have suspended the search for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday.

The National Park Service identified the missing swimmer in a news release on Wednesday as a 60-year-old man.

The Coast Guard and other federal, state and local agencies say they searched throughout the day for the man near the Bonner Bridge.

The girlfriend of the man told Dare County 911 that he had gone out on a boogie board to swim in the inlet Wednesday morning, but he did not return.

“It’s especially busy as we begin the 4th of July weekend and it’s very important to be mindful of your environment and wear your life jacket as you head out on the water,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Dempsey, a search and rescue coordinator at the Coast Guard’s 5th District in Portsmouth, Virginia. “In the region, there have been at least six deaths of people not wearing life jackets in the past week.”

According to authorities, the man was swimming on a boogie board approximately about a mile south of an off-road vehicle ramp. The boogie board was later found in the water between the remaining section of the Bonner Bridge and the Marc Basnight Bridge.

Coast Guard crews worked alongside Dare County, North Carolina Parks Service, Cape Hatteras National Seashore park rangers and North Carolina Marine Patrol

