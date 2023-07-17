RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Air quality across North Carolina is expected to worsen on Tuesday as more smoke from wildfires in Canada enters the state.

Monday was already a Code Yellow day for air quality in central North Carolina.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued Code Orange Air Quality alerts for much of central and western North Carolina on Tuesday.

The heat index is forecast to hit 98 degrees on Tuesday, making the day less comfortable.

On Monday, Code Orange alerts were only issued for areas west of the Triangle — starting in Alamance County.

However, Tuesday’s forecast shows nearly all of central North Carolina under a Code Orange alert.

Code Orange on the Air Quality Index represents unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Older adults, children of any age and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Air quality is forecast to improve slightly on Wednesday — state officials are forecasting a Code Yellow alert for the entire state Wednesday.

State law prohibits the open burning of residential yard waste or land-clearing debris on Air Quality Action Days of Code Orange or above.