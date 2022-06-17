RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Inclement weather forced country singer Cody Johnson’s show in Raleigh to be postponed Thursday night, and the same threats have delayed his show at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday night.

Central North Carolina, including Charlotte where Johnson is to perform Friday, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., as well as a level 2 risk for severe storms, CBS 17’s Storm Team said.

The storm team also said the line of storms should be over the area at about 7 p.m. Friday with weather threats clearing out by 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but large hail is also possible with the storms.

At 5:21 p.m., the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre tweeted it has delayed opening its doors due to the severe weather. It then gave an update at 6:20 p.m., that due to lightning, it is still unable to open gates.

On Friday, Red Hat Amphitheater delayed opening its doors, too and also tweeted the delay would prolong due to lightning.

It also tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that it would actually open its doors for the shows, but rescinded that announcement after saying severe weather damaged equipment.

“Due to severe weather issues, tonight’s show has been postponed,” Red Hat tweeted. “Please watch your email for rescheduling information.”

Johnson has released nine singles in his career to accompany eight albums. He is most known for his albums Cowboy Like Me and Human: The Double Album as well as single On My Way to You.