DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — High school students across the state can submit college applications this week without worrying about paying fees as part of the College Foundation of North Carolina’s “College Application Week.”

High schools, colleges, and universities in all 100 counties across the state are participating in this program.

Hillside High School in Durham is spending the week hosting college prep workshops and application support sessions among other activities to get students involved. The school’s college advisor Christian Carrera told CBS 17 the application fees keep a lot of students he works with from going to college.

“It’s really a barrier but we’re just trying to educate them on the different opportunities that are out here,” Carrera said.

A CBS 17 crew heard from some students who said this allows them to apply to multiple colleges and increase their chances of finding the right school for them.

“I have more of a pool of options. I don’t have to go out and pay a large amount of money just on application fees alone,” said senior Jaden Brihm.

College Application Week is part of CFNC’s “Countdown to College” campaign. To learn more about it, click here.