College student struck by lightning while swimming on Outer Banks dies

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A young man struck by lightning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean in Kitty Hawk has died.

Chief of Police Joel Johnson confirmed the victim is 23-year-old Matt Summerill.

Image of Matt Summerill posted on a GoFundMe page created to help raise money for hospital costs.

CLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE

Summerill was at the beach with friends on Aug. 23 when he was struck by lightning shortly before 3 p.m.

Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue responded and provided medical assistance. Summerill was then transported to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.

10 On Your Side has learned he recently died from his injuries after a long fight.

According to a GoFundMe account seeking help with hospital bill costs, Summerill was a student at Columbia University. Organizer Cameron Blount described him as “adventurous but always cautious.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now