Colonial Pipeline paid $5M in ransom to hackers last week, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Colonial Pipeline paid hackers $5 million in cryptocurrency within hours of the ransomware attack last week, according to Bloomberg News.

Multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that Colonial had no intention of paying the ransom.

Bloomberg reports the U.S. government was aware of Colonial’s payment to the hackers.

Once the payment was received, the hackers provided a decryption tool that operated so slow that the pipeline company worked to restore its system from backups.

The company halted all pipeline operations over the weekend, forcing a shutdown that sent consumers scrambling for gas across the country.

While Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, the company said it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal.