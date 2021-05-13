Colonial Pipeline restarts entire system, resumes product delivery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Colonial Pipeline said it has continued to make substantial progress in restarting its pipeline system and says the entire system has been restarted.

The company also says product delivery has resumed to all markets they serve.

Following the restart, Colonial said it will take “several days” for supply to return to normal.

“Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal,” a release from the pipeline system says.

Colonial Pipeline paid hackers $5 million in cryptocurrency within hours of the ransomware attack last week, according to Bloomberg News.

Multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that Colonial had no intention of paying the ransom.

Bloomberg reports the U.S. government was aware of Colonial’s payment to the hackers.

Once the payment was received, the hackers provided a decryption tool that operated so slow that the pipeline company worked to restore its system from backups.

The company halted all pipeline operations over the weekend, forcing a shutdown that sent consumers scrambling for gas across the country.