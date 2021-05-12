Colonial Pipeline resumes operations following cyberattack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of its operations Wednesday around 5 p.m.

It will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal, according to an update.

“As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements,” Colonial said.

The statement added that Colonial will move as much gas, diesel, and jet fuel as it can safely and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

The pipeline was the target of a ransomware cyberattack on May 7. Since then, a run of panic-buying led to a shortage of gas in North Carolina and across the Southeast. According to GasBuddy, almost two-thirds of North Carolina’s gas stations are without fuel.

Gas prices are averaging $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014.