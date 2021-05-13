Colonial Pipeline says ‘substantial progress’ made in restarting system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Colonial Pipeline said early Thursday it has made “substantial progress” safely restarting its system.

Colonial also said fuel deliveries have started in the majority of its markets.

“By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system,” Colonial said.

The lines in green in the map below show markets where fuel deliveries have started.

According to GasBuddy’s top analyst, Patrick De Haan, 71 percent of all North Carolina gas stations were without fuel as of early Thursday, down from 74 percent Wednesday night – but that’s not necessarily a reason to celebrate.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, GasBuddy said the following state’s gas stations are without gas:

Georgia: 49 percent

Alabama: 9 percent

Tennessee: 34 percent

South Carolina: 54 percent

North Carolina: 71 percent

Florida: 31 percent

Virginia: 55 percent

Maryland: 34 percent

Mississippi: 7 percent

West Virginia: 6 percent

Washington, D.C.: 47 percent

New Jersey: 1 percent

Delaware: 5 percent

Kentucky: 3 percent

De Haan said some areas in North Carolina saw improvements in outages overnight, including Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro and Wilmington. Raleigh is still hovering around 75 percent of stations without any available fuel.

Data provided by GasBuddy showed that some areas of North Carolina saw gas availability down to less than 20 percent on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.