One of two bedrooms in the Marsh Road condo. (Courtesy Zillow)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Charlotte condo has made the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Instagram page for its unique décor.

The Marsh Road condo in the Hunters Run complex has two bedrooms and one bathroom, but the doesn’t mean it has plenty of “character.” The Instagram posting calls it a “perfect journey.” Photos included with its Zillow posting show a rush of color in nearly every room.

One bedroom has a full-wall painting of a forest creek, and the other has psychedelic colors from floor to ceiling, including the bedspread.

The living room has a giant multi-colored “infinity” sculpture above the fireplace. Blue cabinets line the kitchen with orange-painted walls.

The property is being listed for $299,876 and is 1,022 square feet. It’s been on the market for 14 days.