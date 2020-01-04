Community gathers at vigil for NC girl killed in shooting outside mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – The sense of loss and grief on the faces of some were overwhelming Friday night at a vigil for the 13-year-old girl who was tragically killed in a shooting at Concord Mills Mall.

Everyone was trying to come to grips of what happened, just a week ago.

“You’re going to suffer some, because you loved her. And when we love somebody, we suffer.” Ruth Brooks said as she lit her memorial candle. Probst was a favorite student of hers.

They lit candles and shed tears for a life lost. A life that had just begun yet taken away so easily by an act of violence.

“She was just a leader, and the young people followed her,” Brooks said.

Last Saturday night, 13-year old Aveanna Propst was at Concord Mills Mall with friends when shots rang out. A man with a gun was pulling the trigger in the parking lot of the Dave and Busters.

Probst, who police say had nothing to do with what was going on, was struck by a wayward bullet along with two other teenagers. She died at the scene while the two other teens were injured.

Students took the news of her passing hard.

“They’re still suffering behind this, some of them had to go to the hospital because it was too traumatic to them. They didn’t know how to handle it.” Brooks said.

“Remember those things, remember the positive things, and that’s going to make life a lot easier for you,” Brooks said.

Probst’s funeral was planned for Saturday morning.

