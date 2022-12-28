BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band is getting a big honor.

The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning to head to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform at the bowl, and the community helped raise over $90,000 for the band’s big trip!

A representative for Alamance-Burlington Schools says the band will arrive in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon and practice with other bands, preparing for the Sugar Bowl Parade. Then, they’ll perform during the Sugar Bowl half-time on Saturday.

You can catch the Sugar Bowl and Cummings High School’s performance on ESPN.