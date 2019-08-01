Community rallies to save oldest AME church in southeastern NC

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – In a town with fewer than 2,000 residents, several community organizations are uniting to help save the oldest African Methodist Episcopal Church in southeastern North Carolina.

Reaves Chapel is in visible disrepair and hasn’t been used since 2006. But for at least 125 years, the one-room church served as the community center for once enslaved and later emancipated African-Americans.

Joel Cook is a graduate student and one of the project’s coordinators.

“When you’re thinking about coastal areas, there’s a lot of hurricanes, there’s a lot of damage so you lose a lot of those structures and most importantly, for this community it is everything. This was the place where they had their Easter programs, this was the place where they were educated, they communicated with each other, they had their community meetings to decide what the community would do as a whole,” said Cook.

It was built on the bluffs sometime in the mid to late 1800s as a church for slaves. In 1911, it was moved by oxen and logs to its current site on Cedar Hill Road.

It’s included in an area known as the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which stretches from coastal areas from Pender County to Jacksonville, Florida where African-American communities maintained a rich and unique culture.

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust, the Cedar Hill/West Bank Heritage Foundation and The Orton Foundation are working together to restore Reaves Chapel in the hope of eventually having it designated as a state historic site.

“It’s very impressive to see a community so small put together a team and say ‘hey we need to do this to protect our heritage,’ and it kind of tells me, that if you want to protect your heritage and you want to do work for your community, you can do it. It doesn’t matter how small you are, it doesn’t matter what resources you have, if you have the opportunity do that you can do it,” Cook said.

So far, the building has been stabilized.

The steeple and bell were removed and protective measures were taken to make sure it survives hurricane season until the money is raised to begin restoration.

“We are very grateful for the support and interest of many individuals in the Navassa community in this effort. We also appreciate continued support for this first phase of the Restoration Project from the Orton Foundation, and from a new corporate donor, Paynter Law, which made possible the stabilization work just completed,” said Jessica Blake, Director of Stewardship and Community Conservation at the Coastal Land Trust.

It could cost somewhere around $300,000 to fully restore.

Donations are being accepted specifically for this project and you can learn more via the Coastal Land Trust.

