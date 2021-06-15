Community starts GoFundMe for daughter of NC police sergeant who died in house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A sergeant with the Greenville Police Department is presumed dead after a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the police department, crews responded to a call at GPD Sergeant Tim “Mac” McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden for a fire.

They recovered a body inside the home. Responders presume it is McInerney’s body, although a medical examiner has not confirmed it.

The cause of death and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation at Chief Holtzman’s request, with the assistance of the ATF and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for early this week.

The community has organized a GoFundMe for McInerney’s daughter, Sydney. The GoFundMe had raised more than $42,000 as of Tuesday morning.

McInerney also leaves behind his fiancé Beth Ellis.

Ellis is a hairdresser at The Boulevard Hair Company. Her co-workers are taking donations and organizing a meal train to give Ellis comfort as she copes with the loss.

“We have really just been trying to be a good moral support for her, and just trying to help her any way we can financially, so that way she can take the time that she needs right now,” said Mika Rogerson, owner of the Boulevard Hair Company.