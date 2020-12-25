ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rose Hill family lost their home to a fire early Thursday morning. It didn’t take long for a community to step up to help them.

Firefighters responded to a house fire near Magnolia and Warsaw in Duplin County around 4 a.m. The family, three children and two adults, escaped with only the clothes on their backs.

The fire was contained after 20 minutes, but everything inside the home was lost in the flames, including all the family’s Christmas presents.

Firefighters said everything inside the home is either melted from the flames or covered in soot and ash.

Family members said they did everything they could to save the home.

“From one minute to the next, everything was destroyed,” Jessenia Rivera Alberto said.

She said she raced out of the bedroom with her husband, shutting the door behind them as they raced out.

“I heard a boom, like something exploded,” Rivera Alberto said.

She said was grabbing pots and filling them with water to save what little she could. Wiping back tears, she looked back with her front yard now littered with what’s left of their home.

“I get sad because I think about my kids,” Rivera Alberto said.

The Rose Hill Fire Department is asking for donations to help the family. They can be dropped off at the fire station.

A round of phone calls and fast posts on social media netted quick results for the family. Within a few hours, there was a room full of clothes, toys and household items.