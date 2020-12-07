Concern growing as coronavirus cases skyrocket to more than 6,000 daily in NC

Healthcare workers attending to COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) at Na Bulovce hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A record surge of new coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic in September has been followed by a record surge of those hospitalized with COVID-19. The development has started to put the health system in the country under serious pressure for the first time since the pandemic hit Europe. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in North Carolina.

Nearly 6,500 new cases were reported Sunday with close to 3,000 people hospitalized. This is the third time in four days that a new case record has been set.

Gov. Roy Cooper took to Twitter saying “our actions right now are life or death.”

The numbers are causing serious concern for some.

“I think it’s going to get worse because people don’t take this seriously. I’m a freshman at N.C. State so I didn’t go on campus first semester and I want to go on second semester but obviously with these numbers rising like this it seems less and less possible,” said Andrew Tracy.

The numbers are also concerning for others who say they’re still changing their holiday plans to stay safe.

“My family is kind of just keeping it small for the holidays — nothing too big. I don’t think that many people are gonna have that many big gatherings, just try to keep it small,” said Caimen Corcoran of Raleigh.

Both agree that it’s going to take people continuing to wear masks while at the same time stopping large gatherings to slow the coronavirus spread.

Cooper says health leaders are looking at what further action needs to be taken to get things under control.