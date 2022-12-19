MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track.

The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as January 31, 2021.

What first appeared to families as people doing donuts in the middle of the road has turned into multiple street races in the overnight hours, multiple times a week. Sometimes, they last between 15 minutes and more than an hour.

“We deliberately don’t come are Ardrey Kell at night because of the racing,” explained Brandon Lee.

Lee is a father and has lived near the entrance to Ardrey Kell for nearly two years. He and his wife have seen the evolution of this danger.

“In the summertime, the convertibles come out,” Lee told Queen We see teenagers standing up inside the car, treating it like a roller coaster. So, it’s not only a nuisance to us, but it’s a danger to the kids that are involved in this.”

The straightaway on Ardrey Kell Road is only .3 miles, but vehicles can reach close to a hundred miles an hour in that stretch.

Video obtained by Queen City News showed vehicles lined up in both lanes of traffic before they sped down the road. Lee has heard them between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and has seen groups of eight to ten vehicles at a time.

“My wife is probably boiling to the point of pure defeat, “he said. “The expectation is to move out here for the peace and quiet. The expectation of moving to the community was pretty different. We think it’s a pretty nice community. This is just an unfortunate part of living here. We just can’t seem to get a handle on the racing.”

Multiple neighbors have contacted local authorities to report the crimes as they happened but explained that authorities have yet to respond quickly enough to catch the racers before they leave the area.

Lee and his neighbors have begun to explore possible options to take control back of their community.