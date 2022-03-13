RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — ​From Atlanta to Las Vegas, there have been reports of people stealing gas and even damaging cars in the process.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said his office hasn’t received any complaints about gas thieves. If someone does have gas stolen, he said to alert the deputies so they can step up patrols in the area.

“As gas gets more difficult and more expensive, I’m sure somebody’s out there is trying to figure out a way to get over on somebody,” Stone said.

He is urging people to park close to home and lock their cars.

“Most cars you can’t get to the gas tanks now by just popping them open, you’ve got to go into the car and manually unlock the gas cap, that’s probably the most wise thing to do is make sure that you’re car is locked,” Stone said.

In some places, thefts are going beyond gas caps. Atlanta police arrested a man accused of drilling under cars to steal gas straight from the fuel tank.

Police in Surf City, North Carolina, shared a post showing a picture of a hole drilled into a car, writing the crime did not happen in Surf City, but that they wanted people to be aware.

Driver Mel Wilson said the potential for gas thieves is on her mind, but she’s not overly concerned about the issue.

“There’s not much to do, I mean, if somebody’s gonna take the gas, they’re gonna take the gas,” Wilson said.