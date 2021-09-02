Concord man charged with murdering 3-year-old child

North Carolina news

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Dewayne Blount. (Courtesy of WJZY)

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) – A Concord man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 3-year-old child in late August, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said Alex Dewayne Blount, 26, was arrested for murder after a 3-year-old child was found in bed unresponsive on Sunday at 9:34 a.m. along Central Drive NW.

The young child was pronounced deceased just minutes after emergency personnel responded at 9:37 a.m., police said.

Blount is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories