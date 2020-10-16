Confederate monument in NC removed after 115 years

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Confederate monument that has stood in uptown Lexington for 115 years is gone as of Friday morning.

On Wednesday, county leaders announced that the United Daughters of the Confederacy reached an agreement with the City of Lexington to remove the statue from uptown.

Under this deal, the city said it would pay for the statue to be removed and stored somewhere else.

In exchange, city leaders dropped the lawsuit involving the Daughters of the Confederacy.

County commissioners said they had no idea this agreement was being made and had no part in it.

They released a statement saying they believe the statue should have been allowed to stay in its current location as a memorial to those who lost their lives during the Civil War.

But since the Daughters of the Confederacy technically own the statue, commissioners say that the group has the right to move it.

The City of Lexington released the following in response to the county’s statement:

“While we await Thursday’s court proceedings and our continuing litigation on this matter, we are encouraged by Davidson County’s most recent statement in regards to the Confederate Monument.”

On Thursday, Lexington Mayor Newell Clark announced that the Davidson County Superior Court dismissed the county’s temporary restraining order filed against the city.

That restraining order had previously prevented the city from removing the monument from Uptown Square.

“We remain grateful that the monument’s owners were willing to work with us on this solution and are hopeful this is another key step toward a peaceful resolution during this important moment in history,” Clark said. “The City of Lexington will continue working with the appropriate parties to plan for the safe and respectful removal of the monument.

“As we aspire to become a City of Choice, and perhaps more importantly, a City of Unity, we remain commited to creating an inclusive, safe and welcoming community.”