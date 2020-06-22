Confederate monument outside Pitt County Courthouse removed overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The removal of the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument, located outside of the Pitt County Courthouse at the corner of 3rd and Evans streets in Greenville, is complete.

To minimize traffic control and safety concerns, crews began work at 12:01 a.m. on Monday and worked for approximately five hours on the removal process.

The statue atop the monument was removed shortly before 5 a.m., however, due to mechanical issues with the crane contracted to perform the removal, the pedestal and base will be removed at a later time.

Pitt County officials said, “Immediately upon removal, the statue transported to a secure, monitored location where it will be preserved and stored (along with all other components, once removed) until a relocation committee, appointed by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners determines a permanent location.”

This action follows a directive by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners given during their regular meeting on June 15 where they voted 7-2 in favor of the “immediate removal” of the monument.