Confederate monument removed from Buncombe County courthouse

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Workers have removed a Confederate monument that stands outside a county courthouse in Asheville.

The Citizen-Times reports that the monument was taken down Tuesday morning.

The monument outside the Buncombe County courthouse honored the 60th Regiment and Battle of Chickamauga.

The city of Asheville recently took down a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood downtown.

County and city officials have also called for the creation of a task force to come up with a plan for a monument that honors Zebulon Vance.

He was a Buncombe native and North Carolina governor during the Civil War.

The Vance monument stands in downtown Asheville.

It was recently shrouded from view.