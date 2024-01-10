CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Authorities have identified the Catawba County man killed during Tuesday’s powerful storm system that moved across the Carolinas.

The man has been identified as Dustin Ray Weaver, 39, of Claremont.

The NWS confirmed Wednesday that a ‘high-end’ EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 mph and 240 yards wide touched down in Claremont Tuesday.

The devastation occurred Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9, at a mobile home park located on Evening Drive in Claremont. Four others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Since Tuesday evening, three of the four injured have been released from the hospital with minor injuries. One person remains hospitalized at this time, authorities said.

Storm recovery efforts are continuing Wednesday across Catawba County. The NWS surveyed the area of Evening Drive and Cindi Lane in Claremont. During Tuesday’s severe weather, no Tornado Warning was issued in Claremont when the EF-1 tornado struck the area.

Catawba County will begin conducting damage assessments to determine the impact of the storm. Current road closures in the county include Old Catawba Road in Claremont and Crestview Drive in Newton. Catawba County has closed the lower parking lot and observation platform at Riverbend Park due to flooding from the Catawba River.