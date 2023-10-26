CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A congressman from Charlotte has announced that he’ll run for Attorney General in the 2024 election.

On Thursday, Congressman Jeff Jackson announced his campaign for North Carolina Attorney General. Jackson released a video Wednesday that discussed his “plan to fight for North Carolina families” such as guarding them from consumer fraud, increasing online safety for children and fighting the opioid epidemic.

“I’ve been a prosecutor in a courtroom and a soldier in Afghanistan. I’m a husband and a father. And I am the last person corrupt politicians want to see as Attorney General because I don’t care about what party they’re in. It’s got nothing to do with parties,” Jackson said in his announcement. “It’s about doing what’s right.”

Josh Stein currently serves as the state’s attorney general, but he is running for governor on the Democratic ticket. Governor Roy Cooper, also a Democrat, served as attorney general before he was elected governor in 2016.

Jackson currently represents North Carolina’s 14th District after previously serving as a state senator.