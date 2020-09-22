Conner’s Law: NC sends additional payments to families of slain public safety workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly $1 million has been retroactively paid to the families of nine public safety officers who were murdered in the line of duty since 2016, according to the N.C. Department of the State Treasurer.

The additional payments were authorized as part of “Conner’s Law” that was unanimously passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2019. The bill is in honor of slain Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin K. Conner, who was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop in Columbus County in October 2018.

Rep. Brenden Jones and Sen. Danny Britt, who both represent Columbus County, were primary sponsors of the legislation.

“Kevin was a dear friend for many years. We are glad we could not only honor his legacy, but also provide meaningful funds to help other families who suffered such a tragic loss,” Jones and Britt said in a joint statement. “We want them to know that their loved ones will never be forgotten. The state of North Carolina will always honor their memories and stand by our Corrections and law enforcement employees.”

The funding for Conner’s Law is retroactive to July 1, 2016, and applies to qualifying deaths occurring on or after that date. This also includes the four prison staff members killed at Pasquotank Correctional on Oct. 12, 2017, during the deadliest attempted prison escape in state history.

In addition to providing a supplemental payment to the families of public safety officers murdered in the line of duty, Conner’s Law also increased the criminal penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer, probation officer, parole officer, or emergency personnel with a firearm or other weapon.