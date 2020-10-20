Conservative group ranks Gov. Cooper 15th among governors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to governors in the United States, North Carolina has one of the best — that’s according to a new report.

The conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has ranked Governor Roy Cooper as the 15th best governor in all of the United States.

The ratings, released on Tuesday ranked Cooper and others on several key performance indicators including their policies such as education, taxes and CARES, or how the governor handled federal funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALEC attributed much of the state’s success economically to Cooper’s predecessors, namely former Republican Governor Pat McCrory.

“While Governor Roy Cooper ranks just outside of the top 10 governors, the North Carolina General Assembly and Gov. Cooper’s predecessors deserve much of the credit for the North Carolina economy’s stellar performance,” the report says about Cooper.

Here’s how Cooper ranked in some of the important performance areas:

Tax policy: 43rd; that includes sales, personal income and other tax changes

Spending policy: 35th; which includes proposed and enacted changes in state spending

CARES policy: 24th; ranked on handling of federal funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Union policy: 12th; based on public employees, public employee raises and prevailing wage laws

Welfare policy: 20th; based on welfare spending per capita

Education policy: 19th; based on school choice participation, NAEP scores and per pupil spending

Cooper also was ranked 23rd by ALEC for his preparedness during the pandemic. North Carolina’s economy was ranked 13th by the group.

ALEC also ranked governors from 5-stars (best) to 1-star (worst). Cooper received a 4-star ranking from the group.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was ranked No. 1 by ALEC, while Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ranked 50th.

Read the entire 164-page report here.