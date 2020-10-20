Conservative group ranks Gov. Cooper 15th among governors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to governors in the United States, North Carolina has one of the best — that’s according to a new report.
The conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has ranked Governor Roy Cooper as the 15th best governor in all of the United States.
The ratings, released on Tuesday ranked Cooper and others on several key performance indicators including their policies such as education, taxes and CARES, or how the governor handled federal funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALEC attributed much of the state’s success economically to Cooper’s predecessors, namely former Republican Governor Pat McCrory.
“While Governor Roy Cooper ranks just outside of the top 10 governors, the North Carolina General Assembly and Gov. Cooper’s predecessors deserve much of the credit for the North Carolina economy’s stellar performance,” the report says about Cooper.
Here’s how Cooper ranked in some of the important performance areas:
- Tax policy: 43rd; that includes sales, personal income and other tax changes
- Spending policy: 35th; which includes proposed and enacted changes in state spending
- CARES policy: 24th; ranked on handling of federal funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Union policy: 12th; based on public employees, public employee raises and prevailing wage laws
- Welfare policy: 20th; based on welfare spending per capita
- Education policy: 19th; based on school choice participation, NAEP scores and per pupil spending
Cooper also was ranked 23rd by ALEC for his preparedness during the pandemic. North Carolina’s economy was ranked 13th by the group.
ALEC also ranked governors from 5-stars (best) to 1-star (worst). Cooper received a 4-star ranking from the group.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was ranked No. 1 by ALEC, while Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ranked 50th.
Read the entire 164-page report here.
- Wake County Public Schools prepares for elementary students to return to classrooms amid pandemic
- Tillis calls on Cunningham to admit whether a 2nd extramarital affair happened
- Study ends without finding cause of rare cancer in NC town
- DOJ announces center to help cops prevent use of excessive force
- Ohio felon accused of using Kool-Aid packet to ring up $994 in charges at Florida Walmart
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now