Consumers, industry workers ask lawmakers to reconsider smokeable hemp ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hemp and CBD have become a booming industry in North Carolina. Some consumers say it has been a medicinal godsend.

“I have chronic lower back pain from degenerative and herniated discs,” said Tony Barrett.

Smokeable hemp, which is one of the products with the most immediate effects, is in danger of being banned, though.

“A smokable product is the only product that you can actually take and, within 2 or 3 minutes, feel the relief,” said Eric Stahl of The Hemp Farmacy.

Edibles, oils, and even dog treats are some of the products available at stores like The Hemp Farmacy, but only smokeable hemp can provide that immediate effect.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association said policing smokable hemp has caused all sorts of headaches, so it made a smokable hemp ban a priority.

“We’ve heard from law enforcement that there are issues with probable cause and with the fact that hemp flower looks similar to marijuana,” said Stahl. “I tell folks that’s the case in a lot of situations. Root beer looks like alcohol. Magic mushrooms look like shiitake mushrooms.”

If passed by the North Carolina General Assembly, Senate Bill 315 would effectively ban smokable hemp in North Carolina without a hemp permit.

“I’m just disappointed for those individuals who use it and find relief,” said Stahl.

“I think it’s a tragic mistake because it’s the greatest medicine known to man that’s illegal,” added Barrett.

The smokable hemp ban would impact roughly 10 percent of hemp sales in North Carolina.

“I feel badly for those customers who now have to go back and find something that hopefully might work as well as something that has been working for them,” said Stahl.

Barrett is hoping lawmakers will hear his plea.

“The legislation is wrong,” said Barrett. “It’s just wrong.”

If SB315 is passed, smokable hemp would become illegal on June 1, 2020.

