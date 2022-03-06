RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A state agency says a contractor has defaulted on a contract to build a $12.3 million bridge replacement on Interstate 40 in North Carolina.

News outlets reported that the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release that it terminated its contract with National Bridge Builders LLC of Kernersville.

The news release said the termination was because of what the department calls the company’s “failure to resolve payment issues, provide project milestones with a plan of action, and provide sufficient labor and equipment to complete the project.”

NCDOT says National Bridge completed about 55 percent of the bridge work and was paid $7.1 million.

The bridge, part of Sugar Hill Road in McDowell County, will pass over I-40.