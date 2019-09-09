Contractor killed in NC chainsaw accident left cross in stump before death

The contractor cut a cross in the stump before he died (WECT)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man hired to remove storm debris has died after a chainsaw accident in northern New Hanover County.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner hired 55-year-old George Carlton from Tallahassee, Florida, as an individual contractor to remove Hurricane Dorian debris from a property on Farley Drive near North Kerr Avenue.

Carlton was cutting trees when he was fatally wounded in chainsaw accident around 3 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The homeowner says he was cutting grass when it happened and Carlton ran towards him for help.

The homeowner says he performed CPR until EMS crews arrived, but Carlton didn’t survive. He also says Carlton had more than 30 years experience and was known for cutting crosses into the stumps he left behind. One such stump is plainly visible with a cross at the home where he died.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.

This marks the third Hurricane Dorian related death in North Carolina. A man in Oriental was pulling a boat from the water when he had a heart attack and died on Sept. 5. In Columbus County, an 85-year-old fell off a ladder while preparing his home for the storm and died.

