CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The North Carolina Department of Labor has identified nine “serious” safety violations tied to the scaffolding collapse in January that killed three people at a construction site on Morehead Street.

The accident occurred Jan. 2 when three workers reportedly fell approximately 70 feet from the scaffolding they had been working on, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. The three workers killed were identified as Jesus ‘Chuy’ Olivares, Gilberto Monico Fernandez and Jose Bonilla Canaca.

There were two local contractors who were handed the citations on Wednesday: Matthews-based Old North State Masonry, with six penalties, and Charlotte’s Friends Masonry Construction, with three. The DOL has proposed a total penalty of approximately $87,000 for Old North State and $43,500 for Friends.

Both companies failed to construct a bridge section that was supposed to be capable of supporting its own weight and four times the intended load. Others include:

Friends was cited for not inspecting its scaffolding components for physical defects.

Friends was using components that were heavily rusted and deteriorated

Old North State installed a Multi-Purpose Insert section in parallel and perpendicular sections, when it need to be only parallel.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been investigating since.