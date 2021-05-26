Convicted murderer charged in NC child porn case now behind bars

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Deputies in Pender County say a convicted murderer who was wanted in connection with a child pornography investigation is now behind bars.

According to a May 19 news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Lee Autry, 41, was facing 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The news release stated that sheriff’s office investigators were alerted by agents with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce that Autry was allegedly in possession of child phonography.

The sheriff’s office later announced that Autry had been arrested, though, details of his capture were not immediately available.

Autry was released from prison in April 2019 after serving over two decades behind bars for second-degree murder in the 1998 stabbing death of a woman in Wrightsville Beach.

