Cool timelapse shows the ‘Christmas Star’ in parts of NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A statewide organization that represents police chiefs in North Carolina is asking Governor Roy Cooper and the Attorney General to be more vocal when it comes to violence against police officers.

In a span of eight days, two police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty in the Charlotte area and two others were injured.

A letter by the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police was sent to Governor Roy Cooper and the Attorney General over the weekend after Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Whittington Jr. was shot and injured in the line of duty. He is expected to be OK. The letters ask the Governor and Attorney General to publicly condemn violence against law enforcement.

"It must end. The governor and the attorney general have a role as leaders in our state to condemn acts of violence against law enforcement,” said President of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, Chief David Hess.

Governor Roy Cooper's office says he reached out to the family of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon when he was killed in the line of duty on December 11. Governor Cooper also reached out to the family of Concord Officer Jason Shuping on December 17.