Cool timelapse shows the ‘Christmas Star’ in parts of NC

North Carolina news

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

The last time these two planets came this close was about 800 years ago.

Jupiter and Saturn appear extremely close to each other in the sky, creating the so-called “Christmas Star.”

FOX8 photojournalist Aaron Shindledecker captured a timelapse video of the Christmas Star in High Point. You can watch it in the player above.

